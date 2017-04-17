Cleveland Indians: Lindor, Miller ranked among best MLB players
A recent article on FanSided ranked the top 25 players in baseball, and the Cleveland Indians were well-represented on the list. A 5-7 start is not what Cleveland Indians fans had in mind, but it is no secret that this team is filled with talent waiting to piece it all together.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
