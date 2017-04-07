Cleveland Indians: Is an extension for Carlos Santana coming?
The Cleveland Indians' Mike Chernoff and Chris Antonetti might be at it again with an extension for Carlos Santana on the horizon. The Indians picked up Santana's $12 million option for 2017 just after losing Game 7 of the World Series.
