Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros series preview, pitching matchups

Pitching matchups: LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. RHP Josh Tomlin Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.; RHP Lance McCullers vs. RHP Trevor Bauer Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. and Mike Fiers vs. RHP Corey Kluber Thursday at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday: Tomlin , coming off his first win of the season, will make his first career start against Houston. Brian McCann has three RBI against him.

