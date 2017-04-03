Cleveland Indians go 0-3 in the desert as Arizona completes sweep with 3-2 victory

Exactly what have we unearthed about the Indians after six games this season? Well, they're definitely having trouble establishing an identity. Are they the resilient team that opened the season with a three-game sweep against Texas that featured two late-inning rallies? Or are they the team that was run over in a three-game sweep by Arizona over the weekend at Chase Field? The most grit they showed against the Diamondbacks was in the seventh inning of Sunday's 3-2 loss when MLB's replay system was used four times by both teams and the umpires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.