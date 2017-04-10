Cleveland Indians' failure to hit with runners in scoring position costing them wins

The Indians began the season by sweeping their opening series on the road against the Rangers , scoring 21 runs, but they've lost four of five since then, scoring just 10 runs. A 4-4 record is nothing to be worried by, so please don't take this article to mean I'm worried, but it's been a frustrating few days, especially with a pair of one-run losses, each of which saw the Tribe fail to take advantage of their opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.