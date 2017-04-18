Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox ...

Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox series preview, pitching matchups

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: RHP Corey Kluber vs. LHP Jose Quintana Friday at 8: 10 p.m.; RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP James Shields Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and RHP Danny Salazar vs. LHP Derek Holland Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Team updates: After a 2-4 home stand, the Indians swept the Twins in a rain-shortened series. Chicago, after winning two out of three from the Indians last week at Progressive Field, has split it last six games against the Twins and Yankees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC