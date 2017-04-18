Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox series preview, pitching matchups
Pitching matchups: RHP Corey Kluber vs. LHP Jose Quintana Friday at 8: 10 p.m.; RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP James Shields Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and RHP Danny Salazar vs. LHP Derek Holland Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Team updates: After a 2-4 home stand, the Indians swept the Twins in a rain-shortened series. Chicago, after winning two out of three from the Indians last week at Progressive Field, has split it last six games against the Twins and Yankees.
