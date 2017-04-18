Cleveland Indians beat Twins, 11-4, as Josh Tomlin goes six and Jose Ramirez goes deep

MINNEAP0LIS - Josh Tomlin pitched well enough Tuesday night to hang around for more than a quick meet-and-greet with the mound and Jose Ramirez continued to bruise the baseball in the early days of the season. Tomlin, after matching the shortest start of his career in his previous appearance, pitched six innings as the Indians beat the Twins, 11-4, at Target Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.