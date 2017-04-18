Cleveland Indians beat Twins, 11-4, as Josh Tomlin goes six and Jose Ramirez goes deep
MINNEAP0LIS - Josh Tomlin pitched well enough Tuesday night to hang around for more than a quick meet-and-greet with the mound and Jose Ramirez continued to bruise the baseball in the early days of the season. Tomlin, after matching the shortest start of his career in his previous appearance, pitched six innings as the Indians beat the Twins, 11-4, at Target Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC