Cleveland Indians activate Jason Kipnis; option Yandy Diaz to Class AAA Columbus
Kipnis, the two-time All-Star second baseman, was activated from the disabled list on Friday in time for the Indians three-game series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. To make room for Kipnis, third baseman Yandy Diaz was optioned to Columbus.
