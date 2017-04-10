Cleveland Indians 2017 season outlook

The Cleveland Indians enter the 2017 season with high hopes after a 2016 season in which they captured the American League Pennant for the first time since 1997. Though they were unsuccessful in claiming the World Series crown, there is plenty of reason to believe that the Tribe can repeat last season's success, and perhaps improve on it.

