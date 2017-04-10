Chisenhall hitting well, could be activated
The Indians have not made a formal decision, but there remains a strong chance that right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall will be activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's home opener. If Chisenhall's latest Minor League rehab game is any indication, he appears ready.
