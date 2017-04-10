Cabrera hits 3-run HR, Tigers beat Indians 7-6
Miguel Cabrera hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning after being brushed back in the first, and the Detroit Tigers beat Cleveland 7-6 on Friday night, sending the defending AL champion Indians to their sixth loss in seven games. Tensions mounted three batters into the game when Cabrera yelled and gestured at the Indians dugout after an inside pitch from Trevor Bauer.
