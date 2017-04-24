Brandon Guyer is in pursuit: The top 8 hit-by-pitch artists in Cleveland Indians history
Guyer has led the American League in hit-by-pitches each of the last two seasons. It isn't his preferred manner of reaching base, but he said he doesn't plan on altering his approach, especially since the bumps and bruises have never prevented him from playing the next day.
