Bradley, Krieger homer for Akron

Class A Advanced Palm Beach right-hander Junior Fernandez put his tough start to the season behind him in a truly dominant manner on Wednesday night, retiring the first 19 batters he faced en route to tossing eight scoreless innings to pace the Cardinals in a 7-0 shutout of Tampa. "This was probably his best [outing]," Palm Beach pitching coach Randy Niemann told MiLB.com.

