Bobby Bradley bashes first home run of 2017

It was a 2-2 day for Tribe affiliates, and rehabbing Indians Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall were both held hitless in their respective appearances, but there was plenty to get excited about in regards to upcoming prospects around the organization. At 35 years old, Chris Narveson isn't much more than an organization filler, but he pitched one hell of a game yesterday for the Clippers out of the number five spot in the rotation.

