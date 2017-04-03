Bill introduced to honor Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Larry Doby with Congressional Gold Medal
A bill has been introduced to honor Hall of Famer Larry Doby with the Congressional Gold Medal on the 70th anniversary of the year Doby become the first African American to play in the American League. Fewer than three months after the Dodgers' Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in the big leagues, Doby made his debut with the Indians on July 5, 1947.
