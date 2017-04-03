Baseball Capsules

Baseball Capsules

White Lake Beacon

Carlos Santana led off with a home run, Carlos Carrasco struck out seven in his first start since breaking a bone in his right hand and the Cleveland Indians held on for a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Carrasco missed the playoffs for the AL champion Indians after getting struck on his hand by a line drive last September, and then had some elbow discomfort this spring.

