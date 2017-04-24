Astros' Keuchel wins again; Altuve leaves after collision
Dallas Keuchel pitched a complete game to extend his promising start to the season and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Tuesday night even though Jose Altuve and Teoscar Hernandez left following a frightening collision in the eighth inning. Altuve and Hernandez were chasing a popup in right field and stayed down for a while after.
