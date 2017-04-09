Arizona Diamondbacks stop surging Cle...

Arizona Diamondbacks stop surging Cleveland Indians with sweep

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered, and the Diamondbacks equaled the best start in franchise history with a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Chase Field on Sunday. Corbin gave up four hits and struck out three to give Arizona a sweep of the defending AL champion Indians and its best start since 2000, the only other time the D-backs have won six of their first seven in the 20-year history of the franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC