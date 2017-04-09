Arizona Diamondbacks stop surging Cleveland Indians with sweep
Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings, Chris Owings homered, and the Diamondbacks equaled the best start in franchise history with a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Chase Field on Sunday. Corbin gave up four hits and struck out three to give Arizona a sweep of the defending AL champion Indians and its best start since 2000, the only other time the D-backs have won six of their first seven in the 20-year history of the franchise.
