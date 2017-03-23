Who's on third? Eight things we learned Sunday as Cleveland Indians beat Arizona, 6-5
The Indians informed nine players Sunday that they wouldn't make the 25-man roster, but that still didn't solve the question at third base. One of the candidates, Richie Shaffer, was re-assigned to minor league camp, but the two main contenders, Giovanny Urshela and Yandy Diaz, are still in camp.
