WBC 2017: Indians players looking great on international stage

The World Baseball Classic is well underway at this point, with Venezuela's come-from-behind victory over Italy officially putting an end to the first round of pool play. Pool F - which features the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela - kicks off tonight with two power houses, DR and Puerto Rico, facing off at 9:00 p.m. ET in San Diego, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.