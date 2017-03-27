Three to get ready: Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley scheduled to play 3 straight games
Michael Brantley may not recognize that old childhood rhyme, but it applies to him and opening day. On Monday, manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Arizona that Brantley would play three straight spring-training games starting Tuesday.
