The Cubs curbed their curse _ who's next to douse a drought?
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus, right, celebrates his solo home run with teammate Carlos Gomez during the third inning in Game 3 of the American League Division Series in Toronto. Now that the Cubs have broken baseball's oldest curse, who's next? No team from Texas has ever won the World Series.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
