Swing adjustment has Zimmer trending upward
It did not look like a home run off the bat, but the baseball that soared high over right-center field on Sunday afternoon kept drifting and drifting, eventually dropping to the berm at Goodyear Ballpark. Bradley Zimmer hustled around the bases, giving Indians fans another reason to daydream about the future.
