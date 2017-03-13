Spring Training Game XXIII: Indians a...

Spring Training Game XXIII: Indians at Royals

When last we had left our intrepid Saturday baseballers , they were set to duel the hated Indians for the fate of the world, nay the universe. Things started out well for the hometown squad as Jason Vargas, another Stout Royal , Granite Caramo, and Al Al Al Alburquerque shut out the Indians for 6 innings.

