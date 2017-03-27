Santana's all right in right: Six things we learned as Cleveland Indians fall to Arizona, 6-3

Manager Terry Francona likes to have every option available when he starts a game. So with an eye toward next weekend's interleague series against the Diamondbacks that will be played under National League rules at Chase Field -- no DH and the pitcher hits -- first baseman Carlos Santana started in right field Thursday night against the same team team and in the same ballpark where they'll soon be playing for keeps.

