REPORT: Cleveland Indians finalizinga

SEPTEMBER 17: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting the game wining single against the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning at Progressive Field on September 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The American League Champion Cleveland Indians have identified 3B Jose Ramirez as one of their core players for the future, and rewarded him accordingly on Friday.

