Pitching Staff, New Additions Bolster Indians Roster

14 hrs ago

The Major League Baseball regular season gets underway next week where the Cleveland Indians will look to defend their American League crown. Much of the teams talented pitching staff and veterans return for the defending AL Central champs, along with some new pieces the Indians hope will lead them back to postseason play.

