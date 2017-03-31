Mar 30, 2017: Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas makes the running catch against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning during an exhibition game at Chase Field. Photos: Cleveland Indians at Arizona Diamondbacks Mar 30, 2017: Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas makes the running catch against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning during an exhibition game at Chase Field.

