Patrick Corbin keeps rolling as Diamo...

Patrick Corbin keeps rolling as Diamondbacks tie Indians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

On the mound: LHP Patrick Corbin retired the first four batters he faced on Sunday to run his streak of consecutive outs recorded to 19. Patrick Corbin keeps rolling as Diamondbacks tie Indians On the mound: LHP Patrick Corbin retired the first four batters he faced on Sunday to run his streak of consecutive outs recorded to 19. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mKchsJ Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings vs. the Mariners but wasn't efficient with his pitches. Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray gave up two earned runs -- both on a first-inning homer -- in four innings against the Brewers on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC