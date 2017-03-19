On the mound: LHP Patrick Corbin retired the first four batters he faced on Sunday to run his streak of consecutive outs recorded to 19. Patrick Corbin keeps rolling as Diamondbacks tie Indians On the mound: LHP Patrick Corbin retired the first four batters he faced on Sunday to run his streak of consecutive outs recorded to 19. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mKchsJ Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings vs. the Mariners but wasn't efficient with his pitches. Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray gave up two earned runs -- both on a first-inning homer -- in four innings against the Brewers on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.