Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over Padres
Andrew Miller completed his final tune-up for the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor collected a pair of run-scoring doubles and top prospect Brad Zimmer belted a home run in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday. Miller, who is scheduled to leave on Monday to join Team USA for the upcoming Classic, worked one shutout inning in the victory for Cleveland.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
