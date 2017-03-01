Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over P...

Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over Padres

9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

Andrew Miller completed his final tune-up for the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor collected a pair of run-scoring doubles and top prospect Brad Zimmer belted a home run in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday. Miller, who is scheduled to leave on Monday to join Team USA for the upcoming Classic, worked one shutout inning in the victory for Cleveland.

Chicago, IL

