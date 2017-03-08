Lindor leads Puerto Rico with 2 huge homers

Francisco Lindor 's first hit in the 2017 World Baseball Classic was a memorable one, as the Indians shortstop smacked a two-run home run in the first inning of Puerto Rico's Pool D matchup against Mexico on Saturday. The 23-year-old All-Star launched another long ball in the seventh inning as part of a stellar 3-for-5 night in Puerto Rico's Lindor was one of the only quiet members of Puerto Rico's lineup in its 11-0 tournament-opening win against Venezuela, in which he went 0-for-2 with a walk.

