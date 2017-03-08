Lindor leads Puerto Rico with 2 huge ...

Lindor leads Puerto Rico with 2 huge homers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

Francisco Lindor 's first hit in the 2017 World Baseball Classic was a memorable one, as the Indians shortstop smacked a two-run home run in the first inning of Puerto Rico's Pool D matchup against Mexico on Saturday. The 23-year-old All-Star launched another long ball in the seventh inning as part of a stellar 3-for-5 night in Puerto Rico's Lindor was one of the only quiet members of Puerto Rico's lineup in its 11-0 tournament-opening win against Venezuela, in which he went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC