Lester vs. Tribe in Series rematch on .TV
It's the final week of Spring Training, and there are eight Grapefruit and Cactus League games that can be seen today and tonight Today's spring slate is headlined by a World Series rematch in Arizona, with Jon Lester starting for the Cubs opposite Danny Salazar and the Indians. Meanwhile in Florida, Carlos Martinez makes his final spring tuneup for the Cardinals in advance of his Opening Night start on Sunday.
