Justin Turner returns to lineup in Dodgers' 4-2 win over Indians
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rounds third base during a spring training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rounds third base during a spring training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. AT THE PLATE: Returning to action after three days off, third baseman Justin Turner hit a single and scored a run in the sixth inning. He was brought home on a hit by Scott Van Slyke , who is hitting .500 early in camp as he vies for a spot on the Dodgers bench .
