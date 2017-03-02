Justin Turner returns to lineup in Do...

Justin Turner returns to lineup in Dodgers' 4-2 win over Indians

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rounds third base during a spring training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner rounds third base during a spring training game against the White Sox on Feb. 25. AT THE PLATE: Returning to action after three days off, third baseman Justin Turner hit a single and scored a run in the sixth inning. He was brought home on a hit by Scott Van Slyke , who is hitting .500 early in camp as he vies for a spot on the Dodgers bench .

Chicago, IL

