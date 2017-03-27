Jose Ramirez grateful for faith from Cleveland Indians Read Story Matthew Florjancic

Jose Ramirez grateful for faith from ...

Jose Ramirez grateful for faith from Cleveland Indians

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Coming into the 2017 season after a career year, Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez had plenty to be excited about when he reported to spring training at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, and that list got a little longer Tuesday. Ramirez signed a five-year contract with the Indians, who hold options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the end of the deal.

