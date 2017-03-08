Iwakuma sharp in two-inning stint vs. Tribe
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco put together his best start of the spring with three scoreless innings on Wednesday night and third baseman Jose Ramirez provided the offensive punch as the Indians topped Seattle, 14-6, in Cactus League play at Peoria Stadium. Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with a double and walk and second baseman Mike Freeman chipped in a pair of RBIs, but Seattle couldn't match Cleveland's three-homer night as Ramirez, Erik Kratz and Adam Moore all went deep.
