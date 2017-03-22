Indians trying to get everybody back ...

Indians trying to get everybody back for AL title defense

22 hrs ago

For a defending AL champion, the Cleveland Indians are dealing with a lot of uncertainty less than two weeks before their April 3 opener at Texas. All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis is sidelined at least through April with an ailing right shoulder Outfielder Michael Brantley, recovering from shoulder surgery that caused him to miss most of 2016, didn't play in an exhibition game until Monday.

Chicago, IL

