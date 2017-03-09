Indians' top goal for this season: Getting over last season

The Indians are trying to determine the last man in their bullpen, a utility infielder and whether Austin Jackson has enough left to provide value as a platoon outfielder. What more can you want for a team in early March than a short to-do list and a work ethic and a mindset to chase greatness? The 2016 Indians blew a three-games-to-one lead in the World Series to the Cubs, finally capitulated in the 10th inning of Game 7 and remained without a title since 1948.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.