Indians top 2 catchers set to leave camp

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, walks in from the bullpen with catcher Yan Gomes, left, after warming up for a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, walks in from the bullpen with catcher Yan Gomes, left, after warming up for a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.