Indians 54 mins ago 4:49 p.m.Cleveland Indians see maturity from Shawn Armstrong

After dealing with Armstrong's emotional outburst following a spring-training game two years ago, the Indians watched closely as he matured and rededicated himself in the offseason so much so that he earned his way onto the opening-day roster for the defending American League champions. "His maturity, we were kind of laughing at him because two years ago, he was sitting in that same seat, and we were kind of yelling at him because he had exploded after a spring-training game and he was down in the tunnel yelling and venting," Indians manager Terry Francona recalled.

