Indians 54 mins ago 4:49 p.m.Cleveland Indians see maturity from Shawn Armstrong
After dealing with Armstrong's emotional outburst following a spring-training game two years ago, the Indians watched closely as he matured and rededicated himself in the offseason so much so that he earned his way onto the opening-day roster for the defending American League champions. "His maturity, we were kind of laughing at him because two years ago, he was sitting in that same seat, and we were kind of yelling at him because he had exploded after a spring-training game and he was down in the tunnel yelling and venting," Indians manager Terry Francona recalled.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
