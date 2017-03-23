Indians 47 mins ago 5:09 p.m.Clevelan...

Indians 47 mins ago 5:09 p.m.Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor motivated by sister's cancer battle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Puerto Rico infielder Francisco Lindor throws to first base in the fifth inning during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. In the midst of his first full season with the Cleveland Indians, shortstop Francisco Lindor constantly flashed his trademark smile and showed a refreshing energy and excitement level that quickly endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC