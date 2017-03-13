Indians 46 mins ago 2:17 p.m.Zach McAllister fills critical bullpen role for Cleveland Indians

Figuring out the length of an outing for a middle reliever is not like building up a starter or preparing to throw everything into one inning as a backend bullpen pitcher, but that is exactly what the Cleveland Indians are working on with Zach McAllister. Formerly a starter, McAllister has been plugged into a middle relief role for much of the last two seasons, and is scheduled to go three innings in his next spring-training outing for the Indians, the defending American League champions.

