Indians 46 mins ago 2:17 p.m.Zach McA...

Indians 46 mins ago 2:17 p.m.Zach McAllister fills critical bullpen role for Cleveland Indians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Figuring out the length of an outing for a middle reliever is not like building up a starter or preparing to throw everything into one inning as a backend bullpen pitcher, but that is exactly what the Cleveland Indians are working on with Zach McAllister. Formerly a starter, McAllister has been plugged into a middle relief role for much of the last two seasons, and is scheduled to go three innings in his next spring-training outing for the Indians, the defending American League champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC