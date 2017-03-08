Indians 3 hour ago 12:55 p.m.Clevelan...

Indians 3 hour ago 12:55 p.m.Cleveland Indians teammates believe Michael Brantley still one ofa

3 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley missed all but 11 games during the 2016 season, and was forced to watch from the dugout as the team won its first American League Central Division title since 2007 and made a trip to the World Series for the first time in 19 years. But after a second surgery on his ailing shoulder and three additional months to recover as compared to the offseason ahead of the 2016 season, the Indians are hoping to have Brantley's bat back in the middle of the order.

