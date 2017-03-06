Indians 2017 projections: Will Edwin Encarnacion live up to the contract?
Cleveland Indians fans were rightfully a little gun shy about big free agents after the failed experiment that was Nick Swisher and Michael Bourn. But now, just four years after signing the outfield pair to a deal worth a combined $104 million, the Indians signed first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to the biggest contract in team history.
