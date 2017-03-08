House released from hospital, a day a...

House released from hospital, a day after hit by liner

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Cleveland Indians first baseman Edwin Encarnacion, left, looks for a possible pickoff throw from the catcher as Kansas City Royals' Christian Colon, right, runs back to first base during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Goodyear, Ariz. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC