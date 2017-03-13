Griffin tunes up vs. Tribe inside quirky dome

Playing far from their spring Arizona homes, with quirky conditions inside of a domed football stadium, the Indians and Rangers opened their two-game Big League Weekend series on Friday night with a low-scoring affair that the Tribe won, 3-2. Big League Weekend, an annual mid-March tradition in San Antonio, included an expected barrage of home runs in a stadium known for its homer-friendliness, amplified by a 272-foot right-field wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Rangers.