Does six-man starting rotation make sense for Cleveland Indians? Hey, Hoynsie

Do you have a question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here or Tweet him at @hoynsie. Hey, Hoynsie: With workload concerns for Corey Kluber, the fact that Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco have never pitched a full season, and the general weakness of the rest of the division, is there any chance the Indians could use a six-man rotation sometime this season? Or even use the new 10-day disabled list to give starters a breather and give Mike Clevinger, Ryan Merritt or Cody Anderson some innings? - Jason, Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.