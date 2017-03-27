D-backs' Walker dominates again in fi...

D-backs' Walker dominates again in final spring tuneup

13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Taijuan Walker ended his excellent spring training on a high note, pitching five scoreless innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Thursday night. Walker finished the spring with a 3.29 ERA, 32 strikeouts and two walks over 27 1/3 innings.

