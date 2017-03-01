Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona says well-grounded Francisco Lindor can handle success

In his first full season in the big leagues he hit .301, made the All-Star team, helped the Indians win their first pennant in 19 years, played in Game 7 of the World Series, won not only a Gold Glove for his play at shortstop , but a Platinum Glove, representative of being the best defender in the American League. Next week he will represent his native Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic .

