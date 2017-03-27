Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona say...

Cleveland Indians' Terry Francona says Carlos Carrasco will start Game 2 vs. Texas Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Carlos Carrasco's tender right elbow isn't going to get in the way of him starting the second game of the regular season on April 4 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Monday that the rotation would open the season this way: Corey Kluber vs. Texas on April 3, Carrasco vs. Texas on April 4, Danny Salazar vs. Texas on April 5, Josh Tomlin vs. Arizona on April 7 and Trevor Bauer vs. Arizona on April 8. Francona's announcement means Kluber would complete the first trip of the season with a start against Arizona on April 9. That would leave Carrasco in line to start the home opener on April 11 against the White Sox at Progressive Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC