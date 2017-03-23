Cleveland Indians tell Austin Jackson he's on team; Bradley Zimmer among 9 given bad news
On Sunday morning, the Indians told outfielder Austin Jackson that he'd made the team as long as he stays healthy between now opening day on April 3. Jackson had an out clause in his contract that had to be exercised by Sunday. In other moves the Indians optioned right-handers Mike Clevinger and Joe Colon to Class AAA Columbus and reassigned outfielder Bradley Zimmer, catcher Adam Moore and utility man Richie Shaffer to minor league camp.
