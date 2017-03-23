Cleveland Indians tell Austin Jackson...

Cleveland Indians tell Austin Jackson he's on team; Bradley Zimmer among 9 given bad news

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

On Sunday morning, the Indians told outfielder Austin Jackson that he'd made the team as long as he stays healthy between now opening day on April 3. Jackson had an out clause in his contract that had to be exercised by Sunday. In other moves the Indians optioned right-handers Mike Clevinger and Joe Colon to Class AAA Columbus and reassigned outfielder Bradley Zimmer, catcher Adam Moore and utility man Richie Shaffer to minor league camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC